Teen credits hula-hooping for weight loss

Sixteen-year-old Cezely Torres says she lost 15 pounds by not only eating right but using her hips by coming to Hula Fit three nights a week.

“I never really though hula-hooping would help you but I guess it did. You lose a lot of calories just in an hour,” said Torres.

Torres is one of the success stories at the Hula Fit class held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in Odessa but she said losing the weight wasn’t easy.

“It was really hard trying to motivate myself, get off the couch and actually eat healthier,” said Torres.

Torres is one of at least 12 people who go to the exercise class and she says going not only has she lost weight but the class allows her to be herself.

“At first I didn’t know anybody but now I’m like oh my gosh I talk to a lot of people here. They all help me out,” said Torres.

From the different exercises, weighted hula hoops used, and encouragement given, Torres said her next goal is to try and get her friends to join.

“At school everybody’s like you look really good what are you doing? I tell them hula-hooping and they’re like hula-hooping? It’s shocking but it helps a lot,” said Torres.

Hula Fit is free and open to the public. It is located at 1621 East 8th Street in Odessa every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday night from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

