Lady Wranglers take down Midland College in Thriller

MIDLAND- The Number 1 ranked Odessa College Lady Wranglers erased a 10 point half time defect against Midland College to remain unbeaten on the season.

Chinna Fair hit the game winning three pointer for Odessa and the Wranglers beat the Chaps 50-49.

"We just kind of kept that belief that hey things are gonna come, things are gonna come," Odessa College Head Coach Ira Baten said. "We got to keep rebounding, we got to keep defending. We just got to keep doing what we do and eventually it'll work and that's kinda what happened."

"It was tough, we just had to come out play our game," Fair said. "We started kind of slow but we just had to play as a team and keep each other up and play our game."

Odessa College moves to 18-0 on the season. Midland College falls to 12-7.

