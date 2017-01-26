Midland police focus on catching drivers speeding dangerously

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.
Adam Steltzner is the lead NASA Engineer for the Curiosity Rover mission to Mars. But he's not your average rocket scientist. His childhood started out with an interest in music but lacking in mathematics.
One former Midland County Commissioner is being remembered. He had a home built in his memory by Midland's Habitat for Humanity along with his family. "It's a good way to give back to family members for all they've given to the community," said Habitat for Humanity volunteer and daughter-in-law Nancy Moreland.
The Odessa Fire Department is gearing up for their "Fill The Boot" campaign to help fight Muscular Dystrophy. On Thursday, Mayor David Turner proclaimed May 3 through May 5 as Fill The Boot Day in Odessa.
Midland High girls Tennis has missed out on state for 28 years, and haven't won in 45. Two current players are looking to change that.
