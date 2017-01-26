Man arrested in connection with Odessa aggravated assault

One man is behind bars on aggravated assault charges following an incident last week in Odessa.

James Millican, 57, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence).

Odessa Police said they were called out to San Subia Court in reference to a domestic disturbance on Jan. 20, 2017.

Authorities learned that a woman was being assaulted and the suspect had a gun but fled the scene before officers arrived.

When officers arrived on scene, a 30-year-old woman reported that after she got into an argument with Millican, who was her boyfriend, he assaulted her by striking her on or about her head.

Further investigation revealed that Millican threatened to kill his girlfriend and her child by pointing a gun at them.

We're told that during the initial 911 call, a male voice was heard saying, "I'll shoot you now."

Millican is behind bars at the Midland County Jail.

