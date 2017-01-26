Illegal campfire believed to be cause of weekend wildfire

Authorities the National Park Service have released new information related to the wildfire that happened over the weekend.

According to a press release, its under investigation whether an illegal campfire could have been the cause behind the park fire.

We’re told the fire burned about 3.4 acres of land.

“We are grateful to our fire crews who helped ensure that this fire did not cause any further damage to the park,” acting superintendent Vidal Davila said. “We remind our visitors to help us with our mission to preserve these beautiful places for generations to come.”

