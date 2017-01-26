Traffic stop leads to arrested felon

Odessa Police Department charged a man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of marijuana.

Enrie Enriquez, 23, was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt in the 300 block of Sunset Lane when officers conducted a traffic stop.

We’re told authorities could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. Enriquez refused to open his door for the officers and when he stepped out a handgun fell out of his pants.

After officers searched him they found marijuana in his pants pocket.

Further investigation revealed he had a prior felony conviction for robbery in El Paso.

Enriquez was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of firearm by a felon.

