Traffic stop leads to arrested felon

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Enrie Enriquez (Source: Odessa Police Department) Enrie Enriquez (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa Police Department charged a man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of marijuana.

Enrie Enriquez, 23, was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt in the 300 block of Sunset Lane when officers conducted a traffic stop.

We’re told authorities could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. Enriquez refused to open his door for the officers and when he stepped out a handgun fell out of his pants.

After officers searched him they found marijuana in his pants pocket.

Further investigation revealed he had a prior felony conviction for robbery in El Paso.

Enriquez was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of firearm by a felon.

