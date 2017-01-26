Small earthquake reported in Reeves Co.

A suspect is behind bars accused of assaulting a public servant, evading arrest, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Do you have any prescription medications that you no longer take and need to get rid of safely? Well, here's your chance. Numerous agencies across the Permian Basin are hosting drug take back events on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Lee freshmen football players, Deuce Norman and Eric Cisneros hope earn a spot on the U-16 team for USA Football.
We're told the clean up of the accident scene has been completed and all lanes are now open.
A Midland police officer was involved in an evening accident on Friday evening. We're told the accident happened in the 3200 block of Caldera Blvd.
