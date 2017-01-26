Small earthquake reported in Reeves Co. - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Small earthquake reported in Reeves Co.

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Map of the earthquake epicenter (Source: Google Earth) Map of the earthquake epicenter (Source: Google Earth)
REEVES COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

A small earthquake was reported in Reeves County on Wednesday.

The earthquake was a 2.7 and was epicentered about two miles west-southwest of Pecos.

There were no reports of any injuries or damage.

