West Texas Food Bank offering class for expecting mothers

Sonia Olivas, nutrition education specialist for the West Texas Food Bank said statistics show Hispanic and Latin women are more at risk for having babies with birth defects.

A lot of other women are as well because they may not know the importance of folic acid.

"Taking folic acid can help prevent birth defects in the brain and spine called neural tube defects," Olivas said. "Its essential to take them before and during early pregnancy."

Folic acid is usually what some expecting mothers familiarize with prenatal vitamins, but many women may not know some food also contains folic acid.

By looking for the word enriched or fortified on the packaged food label you can find foods containing folic acid.

"For example your fortified breads, a lot of like the whole grain wheat breads will contain folic acid already added to them," Olivas said. "Another example are cereals, like Raisin Bran. One bowl of Raisin Bran will contain the amount of folic acid that a woman needs every single day."

The class will be educational, but will even have some hands-on fun.

Women will be able to leave with some healthy recipes to use at home, something some pregnant women struggle with.

"Nutrition is really the backdrop of a healthy pregnancy," Olivas said. "You have to have that healthy nutrition with those folic acid foods in your diet every single day."

The class is Feb. 26 from 1 to 2 p.m in the new Midland location at 1601 West Cliff Drive.

The class will be free for all expecting mothers.

