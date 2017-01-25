Ector County ISD reacts to faculty member's arrest

After hearing the news of longtime girl’s track coach and teacher Carl Chancellor’s arrest, the district only used one word…disappointed.

Mike Adkins, Ector County ISD spokesperson said, “Certainly it’s a mark on the school. It’s a mark on our school district. It’s a mark on our community.”

Early Wednesday morning Carl Chancellor was arrested in Midland following what city officials are calling an undercover sting. Adkins said they are now figuring out what do to next.

“The first priority is taking care of the kids at the school and whether that’s in his classroom. Whether that’s in his classroom, on the track and field team, that was a good focus of today as we were learning about this,” said Adkins.

ECISD placed Chancellor on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues. Adkins added Chancellor’s arrest isn’t indicative of what ECISD and Permian High School is all about.

“Last week we recognized five of their students who made all-state musician which is one of the most which is one of prestigious designations that a music student in Texas can earn,” said Adkins.

Adkins is aware that everyone associated with the district from parents to students and even Chancellor’s athletes might still have questions. He said the district’s door will be open to all.

“We want to take whatever questions they may have. Whether it’s calling the school or our office down here, questions and concerns we want to take care of them and give them the answers that they deserve and they really need to help them through this.”

ECISD said they are planning to fill Chancellor’s position with a combination of long-term and day-to-day substitutes for now. Adkins says Assistant Coach Robert Wills assumed the role of Interim Head Coach of the girl’s track team.

