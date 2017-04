Odessa College Basketballs Delshon Strickland has been named The Western Junior College Athletic Player of the Week.

In the wranglers lone game last week, he scored 15 points and added one assist.

He shot 5 of 6 from the field and hit 3 three pointers.

He was two of two from the free throw line.

Wranglers are back in action Thursday versus Midland College.

