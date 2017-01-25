Lady rebels talk winning

On Wednesday, NewsWest 9 caught up with The Midland Lee Lady Rebel Basketball team. On Tuesday, they beat permian in district action.

How does the win help the lady Rebels?

"We are just ready to go play the next game. Coach Acosta always stress that the big game is the next game . So we are focusing on Tascosa. It was a really big win, we won 24 or 26, and we are just going with that momentum." Said lady rebels Madison Leavitt.

Lady rebels Braydyn Hill says. "I feel like our shooting has gotten well, but our rebounding has gotten better. We have done better the last few games and that has gotten us far. "

Midland Lee Lady Rebel Basketball Head Coach Alfred Acosta says. " We have to win out. That is for sure, Take care of our business. What I have told the girls is that, lets control what we can control. We approach each game and whatever the other games play out, let them play out as they may. We can control what we can control and that is just winning each game one at a time. "

Lady rebels next game is Friday night versus Amarillo Tascosa.

