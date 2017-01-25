Arizona man killed in Lea Co. crash

We're told the clean up of the accident scene has been completed and all lanes are now open.
We're told the clean up of the accident scene has been completed and all lanes are now open.
A Midland police officer was involved in an evening accident on Friday evening. We're told the accident happened in the 3200 block of Caldera Blvd.
A Midland police officer was involved in an evening accident on Friday evening. We're told the accident happened in the 3200 block of Caldera Blvd.
Registration for the Odessa Police Athletic League has closed. The Odessa Police Department made the announcement on social media on Friday night. We're told approximately 85 kids were registered.
Registration for the Odessa Police Athletic League has closed. The Odessa Police Department made the announcement on social media on Friday night. We're told approximately 85 kids were registered.
Midland police are investigating after a car crashed into a home in Midland on Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the 3700 block of Mark Ln.
Midland police are investigating after a car crashed into a home in Midland on Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the 3700 block of Mark Ln.
It's only the fourth year for Bustin' for Badges but it's already proved to be an event that brings together the community and law enforcement. The amount of people that made it to Windwalker Farm on Friday turned out to be a record amount.
It's only the fourth year for Bustin' for Badges but it's already proved to be an event that brings together the community and law enforcement. The amount of people that made it to Windwalker Farm on Friday turned out to be a record amount.