2 arrested in connection with Stanton homicide

Two people are behind bars in connection with a homicide that occurred in Stanton.

Timothy Villanueva, 31, of Seminole and Noemy Fierro, 25, of Midland, have both been charged with murder.

Officers found Lorenzo Gardea, 44, of Midland, in a vehicle in the 200 block of W. 2nd Street last Thursday.

Gardea was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they recovered a firearm believed to be used in the murder.

Fierro is behind bars at the Martin County Jail with a $250,000 bond while Villanueva is currently behind bars at the Gaines County Jail awaiting transfer to Martin County.

