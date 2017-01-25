Survey: Texans in Congress showing little support to build border wall

Very few Texans currently in Congress are showing little support for building President Donald Trump's border wall along the U.S./Mexico border, according to a Texas Tribune survey.

Texas Tribune is reporting that none of the 38 member Texas delegation has offered full support of a complete border wall.

According to the report, several members are instead calling for new policies on the border, including fencing and walls in some places and increasing security in other ways with new surveillance technology.

Here is what each Texan in Congress stands on the border wall:

Sen. John Cornyn told South Texas radio station, KURV, " I would say let’s complete the Secure Fence Act, which calls for roughly 700 miles of fencing along mainly in urban areas to prevent people from moving across, particularly drugs and human trafficking and the like. And then let’s enhance the technology that we need, the eyes in the sky, the UAVs and the like. And then let’s make sure that our men and women in green, the Border Patrol, have adequate troops and boots on the ground to get the job done, because if you see folks from the sky or if you see somebody climbing over a fence somewhere, you’re going to have to get a Border Patrol agent there to detain them. So, it’s going to be a combination."

Caleb Fisher, spokesman for House Rep. Jodey Arrington, said, "Jodey is in support of the wall in places but also knows the need for more border patrol, using new technology, and having fences in place as well."

House Rep. Will Hurd told the Tribune, "Building a wall from sea to shining sea is the most expensive and least effective way to do border security. We need to allow the men and women in Border Patrol to adjust their tactics, techniques and procedures as they see fit. You can’t have a one-size-fits-all solution. What works in San Diego doesn’t necessarily work in Tucson, and you need something different in El Paso. In heavily populated places a wall can be a useful tool. It’s just one more tool in your toolkit used to solve this problem.”

