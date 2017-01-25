Power outage reported at Big Bend National Park in Brewster Co.

Broken pole in the area. (Source: Rio Grande Electric Cooperative, Inc./Facebook)

A power outage is affecting some customers in Brewster County.

Rio Grande Electric Cooperative (RGEC) said a local telephone company was removing their cables from their poles in "The Basin" area and the undistributed weight of the cable broke two poles.

RGEC crews are on the scene, in a very remote area, working to replace the poles.

There is no ETA on when power will be restored.

For the latest outage information, click here.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.