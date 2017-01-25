Permian High School teacher arrested overnight in Midland

A Permian High School teacher was arrested during the overnight in Midland.

Carl Chancellor was arrested in Midland on charges of solicitation and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Ector County ISD said in a release, "it is always disappointing to hear news like this about one of our employees. Permian High School has made arrangements for assistant coaches to take over the girls track and field team as interim coaches and the school will be meeting with the student-athletes and their families to answer any question and concerns."

We're told Chancellor is currently on paid administrative leave while the investigation is completed.

