McDonald's celebrates 50th anniversary of the Big Mac

It's time to celebrate a golden anniversary and we're not talking about a happy couple walking down the aisle.



No, we're talking about the Big Mac at McDonald's.



The Big Mac was introduced in 1967. So it's 50 today.



In honor of the 50th celebration, McDonald's is introducing the Grand Mac and it's for those who can't get enough of the regular size. It has two patties and two slices of cheese.



If you want a little less, there's the Mac Junior, that's a single layer with no middle bun.



The new burgers are on the menu for a limited time.



