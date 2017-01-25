Man caught trying to smuggle black tar heroin internally at Presidio Port

(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations)

One man is in big trouble after being caught with black tar heroin at the Presidio Port of Entry.

Customs and Border Protection officers said the 33-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the report, the man applied for entry through pedestrian primary and was selected for a secondary exam.

Authorities said during the secondary exam, a CBP K-9 made a positive alert for the presence of narcotics.

The man was taken to a local hospital and an examination revealed that the man was smuggling drugs internally.

In the end, officers seized just over 4 ounces of black tar heroin.

The man was later arrested and turned over to ICE/HIS agents to face federal drug smuggling charges associated with the failed attempt.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.