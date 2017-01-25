Man caught trying to smuggle black tar heroin internally at Pres - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Man caught trying to smuggle black tar heroin internally at Presidio Port

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations) (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations)
PRESIDIO COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

One man is in big trouble after being caught with black tar heroin at the Presidio Port of Entry.

Customs and Border Protection officers said the 33-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the report, the man applied for entry through pedestrian primary and was selected for a secondary exam.

Authorities said during the secondary exam, a CBP K-9 made a positive alert for the presence of narcotics.

The man was taken to a local hospital and an examination revealed that the man was smuggling drugs internally.

In the end, officers seized just over 4 ounces of black tar heroin.

The man was later arrested and turned over to ICE/HIS agents to face federal drug smuggling charges associated with the failed attempt.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Registration closed for Odessa Police Athletic League

    Registration closed for Odessa Police Athletic League

    Odessa Police Department (Source: KWES)Odessa Police Department (Source: KWES)

    Registration for the Odessa Police Athletic League has closed. The Odessa Police Department made the announcement on social media on Friday night. We're told approximately 85 kids were registered. 

    Registration for the Odessa Police Athletic League has closed. The Odessa Police Department made the announcement on social media on Friday night. We're told approximately 85 kids were registered. 

  • UPDATE: Car crashes into home in Midland

    UPDATE: Car crashes into home in Midland

    Photo of vehicle that crashed into a home in the 3700 block of Mark Ln. (Source: KWES)Photo of vehicle that crashed into a home in the 3700 block of Mark Ln. (Source: KWES)

    Midland police are investigating after a car crashed into a home in Midland on Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the 3700 block of Mark Ln. 

    Midland police are investigating after a car crashed into a home in Midland on Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the 3700 block of Mark Ln. 

  • Bustin' for Badges sees record turn out raising money for law enforcement

    Bustin' for Badges sees record turn out raising money for law enforcement

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    It's only the fourth year for Bustin' for Badges but it's already proved to be an event that brings together the community and law enforcement. The amount of people that made it to Windwalker Farm on Friday turned out to be a record amount.

    It's only the fourth year for Bustin' for Badges but it's already proved to be an event that brings together the community and law enforcement. The amount of people that made it to Windwalker Farm on Friday turned out to be a record amount.

    •   
Powered by Frankly