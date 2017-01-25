Ector Co. man charged for evading arrest in stolen vehicle - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Ector Co. man charged for evading arrest in stolen vehicle

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Jason Waller (Source: Ector County Sheriff's Office) Jason Waller (Source: Ector County Sheriff's Office)
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

A man was arrested after evading police in a stolen vehicle Tuesday night.

The vehicle was reported stolen and seen in the 5500 block of Andrews Highway by sheriff’s deputies around 10 p.m.

According to a press release, Sgt. Brandon Blake initiated a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop, ignoring traffic signs and reaching speeds over 70 mph.

Officers followed the truck through several residential areas until the driver went through a fenced dead end, disabling the truck and continuing on foot.

He was eventually intercepted and identified as Jason Waller, 27, from Ector County.

After a brief struggle, Waller was arrested and charged with evading in motor vehicle and unauthorized use of vehicle.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

