Man arrested for trying to hide, destroy drugs inside cup of hot chocolate

One man is behind bars on charges following an incident Tuesday in Odessa.

William Guinan, 51, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence.

Odessa police said officers saw a silver SUV traveling on the wrong side of the road in the 800 block of Avenue H.

A traffic stop was conducted and officers saw a cup of hot chocolate on the center console.

Upon further investigation, officers saw a plastic bag floating on top, which later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Guinan told officers that the methamphetamine was his and that he tried to destroy the drugs by placing it in the cup of hot chocolate.

Guinan was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

