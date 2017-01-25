Man arrested for driving while intoxicated with child passenger in Odessa

One man is behind bars on several charges following an incident in Odessa.

Alberto Fernandez, 31, is charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 15 years of age.

Odessa police were called out to the 5600 block of North Dixie Ave. Tuesday night in reference to a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they saw Fernandez fleeing the scene in a black Cadillac Escalade at a high rate of speed.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Fernandez refused to stop and even ran a red light at 52nd Street and Andrews Highway while driving on the wrong side of the road.

Fernandez later stopped in the 4200 block of North Dixie Ave. and that's when officers found a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle.

According to the report, as officers were talking with Fernandez they could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage and marijuana coming from him.

Fernandez was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Detention Center.

We're told Child Protective Services was notified and the child was released to a family member.

