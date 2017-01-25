A Cup of Joe has many benefits

Coffee can reduce the risk of liver disease.

If you consume at least three cups a day, it can also expand your lifespan compared to those who don't drink coffee.

But there's a catch, you have to be drinking it a certain way to benefit.

"The coffee that was studied with all of these health benefits was just regular black coffee," Jessica Theimer, Clinical Dietitian at Midland Memorial Hospital said. "And so when we do order our fancy coffees like our lattes and our frappuccinos, that's when we can get those added calories and those added sugars."

Black coffee has also been proven to reduce certain cancers and increase physical activity.

The next time you go work out, you may think about drinking a cup of coffee before.

"It can actually help you you know exercise a little bit longer," Theimer said. "Or give you that little boost of energy to say alright I'm ready to go to the gym and get some physical activity."

The main benefits from the coffee come from the antioxidants that are found in the green coffee beans, but it isn't recommended to be your only source of antioxidants for the day.

"You also wanna remember yes, its great to get your antioxidants from coffee, but that's not the only source," Theimer said. "More sources of antioxidants are gonna be your fruits, vegetables and wholes grains as well."

Making a coffee run to Starbucks too often can result in negative effects.

Drinking a sweetened fancier coffee in excess could lead to some weight gain or elevated blood sugars.

Theimer said the sweeter coffees is something we typically see more popular now with millenials.

The American Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics suggests six cups of coffee a day, but you don't have to drink that many to have those positive impacts.

Everyone is different, and if you are starting to feel jittery or anxious you may need to reduce your caffeine intake.

