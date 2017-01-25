Study: More than 313K victims of human trafficking in Texas

A big bust for the Brewster County Sheriff's Office on Friday. We're told a Brewster County deputy stopped a Chevrolet pickup for a traffic violation in the Marathon area.
A big bust for the Brewster County Sheriff's Office on Friday. We're told a Brewster County deputy stopped a Chevrolet pickup for a traffic violation in the Marathon area.
More than 600 kids attended the grand reopening of a park in Andrews on Friday and its completely free to taxpayers.
More than 600 kids attended the grand reopening of a park in Andrews on Friday and its completely free to taxpayers.
One driver was ticketed following a six vehicle accident in Odessa on Friday. The accident happened in the 3900 block of W. 42nd St. just after 9:45 a.m.
One driver was ticketed following a six vehicle accident in Odessa on Friday. The accident happened in the 3900 block of W. 42nd St. just after 9:45 a.m.
We have a traffic alert for Midland drivers. The Texas Department of Transportation said an eastbound lane on I-20 is closed after the Lamesa Road overpass over I-20 was hit and damaged by an unknown party.
We have a traffic alert for Midland drivers. The Texas Department of Transportation said an eastbound lane on I-20 is closed after the Lamesa Road overpass over I-20 was hit and damaged by an unknown party.
About 353 Odessa ONCOR customers were left without power Friday morning.
About 353 Odessa ONCOR customers were left without power Friday morning.