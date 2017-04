The Odessa Jackalopes have added a high scorer to the line up.

This week they traded for Peyton Frantti.

Frantti was the Topkea Roadrunners leading scorer.

Through the first 35 games of the season, he has 26 points.

The rookie has been practicing with the jacks this week.

The jacks are back in action this Friday night at home.

