Midland adults use coloring to make friends, relieve stress

Every Tuesday evening at the Midland Centennial Library, you hear the laughter. Not because someone is deep into their favorite boOK but because one volunteer asked to start an adult coloring group after hearing about its popularity.

Edward McPherson, Education and Program Coordinator for the Midland Centennial Library said, “We’re always open to things like that so it’s been really exciting to see the group grow.”

The group of almost 12 adults meets to chit-chat about everything from what’s going on in each other lives to the color scheme they want to use for a certain picture. Many of them said meeting up helps deal with whatever is going on in their lives.

Bertha Heisel a member of the adult coloring group said, “They're friends and it’s relaxing. You know you meet new people.”

These friends come from different walks of life sometimes lose track of time when they get together.

“We get here at 4:15 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. and before we know it’s 6:00 p.m. You don’t even know when the time goes by. It’s so fast,” said Heisel.

The group added along with relieving stress, coloring teaches patience and encouraged everyone to try it and if you aren’t Pablo Picasso or Vincent van Gogh it’s ok.

“This is my first time coloring. It’s not that great but I like it and my husband likes it too,” said Heisel.

Adult coloring is free each and every Tuesday evening from 4:30 p.m.- 6 p.m. If you want more information you can visit the Midland Centennial Library’s Facebook page.

