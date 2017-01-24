Seminole police warning residents about phone scams in area - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Seminole police warning residents about phone scams in area

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Seminole Police Department patch (Source: Seminole Police Department/Facebook) Seminole Police Department patch (Source: Seminole Police Department/Facebook)
SEMINOLE, TX (KWES) -

The Seminole Police Department is warning residents after receiving reports of phone scams.

Seminole police said people are calling residents saying they are a winner but you must send cash to claim the prize.

If you receive a phone call requesting money, it's a scam.

Authorities said these scam artists are usually overseas and use the Internet to create and mask phone numbers.

