Seminole police warning residents about phone scams in area

No surprises at the top of the NFL draft: Roger Goodell got booed, then Myles Garrett was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns.
No surprises at the top of the NFL draft: Roger Goodell got booed, then Myles Garrett was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns.
It was a pretty solid week for Midland and Odessa restaurants during the week of April 3 through April 7. Only one restaurant was on our low performer list, while several had perfect scores to make our top performers.
It was a pretty solid week for Midland and Odessa restaurants during the week of April 3 through April 7. Only one restaurant was on our low performer list, while several had perfect scores to make our top performers.
Actor Terry Crews stopped by the Permian Basin on Thursday evening. The former NFL player is known for playing the funny guy and his Old Spice commercials.
Actor Terry Crews stopped by the Permian Basin on Thursday evening. The former NFL player is known for playing the funny guy and his Old Spice commercials.
30 years ago, you had about 17 minutes to evacuate your home before the flames completely took over your house. Now, that number is down to just three to four minutes.
30 years ago, you had about 17 minutes to evacuate your home before the flames completely took over your house. Now, that number is down to just three to four minutes.
One person was taken to the hospital following an evening accident in Ector Co.
One person was taken to the hospital following an evening accident in Ector Co.