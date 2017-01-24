Carlsbad City councilor under fire for comment about slapping women

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) - A Carlsbad City Council member is under fire for posting on social media that women have the "right to get slapped."



KOB-TV reported Tuesday (http://bit.ly/2jtd4N3 ) that J.R. Doporto says he was only joking on his personal Facebook page when he commented that women have many rights, including the right to cook, clean and get slapped, just one day after millions of women gathered in communities around the world to march for women's rights.



Doporto says people who know him, know he was joking. He says he is sorry if he offended anyone.



Many members of the Carlsbad community say Doporto should be held accountable for his words regardless of his intention.



Carlsbad Mayor Dale Janway released a statement to KOB saying Doporto has his right to freedom of speech.



