Building permit issued for fourth Midland Chick-Fil-A location in Midland

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Chick-Fil-A logo (Source: Chick-Fil-A/Facebook) Chick-Fil-A logo (Source: Chick-Fil-A/Facebook)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Chick-Fil-A fans can rejoice as a fourth location is coming to Midland.

Sara Bustilloz with the City of Midland said a building permit was issued last week for the location at 5120 Andrews Highway on Jan. 17.

No word yet when the new restaurant will be opened.

