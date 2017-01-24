Midland Convention Center construction, plans approved

The Midland City Council has approved the plans and specifications for the Midland Convention Center.

The new Convention Center will have 20,000 sq. ft. of main space and 29,000 sq. ft. of public meeting space.

The project is being funded by the hotel occupancy tax, meaning that taxpayers won't have to pay for the project.

The total cost of the project is just under $43 million.

