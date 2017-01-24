Midland Convention Center construction, plans approved

Traffic is backed up along Highway 385 in Ector County following an accident.
The Pentagon says two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan overnight Wednesday.
No surprises at the top of the NFL draft: Roger Goodell got booed, then Myles Garrett was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns.
Odessa Police Department Sergeant David Lara has received the 2017 "Top Cop of the Permian Basin" award.
Patrick Mahomes impressed a lot of teams during face to face meetings and workouts. Kansas City aggressively moved up from the 27th pick to the 10th overall pick to land the Red Raider Quarterback.
