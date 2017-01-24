Midland City Council approves first reading for 4B Tax election

The Midland City Council has unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance for the upcoming 4B tax election.

Earlier this month, Midland Mayor Jerry Morales announced that there would be an election to repurpose the city's 4B tax.

Three parks in Midland: Hogan, Beal and Reyes-Mashburn would be improved. Morales believes improving those by making them "tournament type" parks by upgrading each one would make Midland more attractable for current residents and others coming from outside of the city.

Although the funds won't go towards the city's infrastructure or road repairs, they will still be applied to new roads as long as they create economic development.

"Based on the way the state language is written, they tell communities how they can spend it," said Morales. "But if it's a road that'll build a new park, or for example Tradewinds Blvd, behind the sports complex, it'll spur hotels, residential, commercial, schools and so forth. So we're allowed to spend it on that. We're excited we can use that component in that also."

Residents would still be paying the same $0.25 per hundred valuation sales tax they are currently paying to the city.



The election date is currently scheduled for May 6, 2017.

If the option is approved, it will have a 15-year sales life.

