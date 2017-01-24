Man sentenced to 70 years behind bars for possession of drugs

The Pentagon says two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan overnight Wednesday.
The Texas House has given final approval to a strict ban on "sanctuary cities" in the country's second-largest state. The bill seeks to empower police to enforce federal immigration law against anyone they detain, not just arrest, and was first approved by the GOP-controlled chamber around 3 a.m. Thursday.
The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.
The father of a 3-year-old girl who suffered severe burns after he set a backyard bonfire at a New Mexico home has been acquitted of child abuse.
The City of Odessa is letting residents know that they will be changing the way they disinfect their water. Starting Monday, May 1, residents may notice a bleach or chlorine like smell in the water.
