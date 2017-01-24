Man sentenced to 70 years behind bars for possession of drugs - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Man sentenced to 70 years behind bars for possession of drugs

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

One man will spend the next 70 years behind bars after being found guilty of possessing methamphetamine in Ector County.

Matthew Armindariz was found guilty on Monday of possession of 80 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and sentenced on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly