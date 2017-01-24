Ector Co. Sheriff’s Office now on Facebook - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Ector Co. Sheriff’s Office now on Facebook

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Ector Co. Sheriff's Office /Facebook) (Source: Ector Co. Sheriff's Office /Facebook)

The Ector County Sheriff’s office is celebrating its official Facebook page.

According to a press release, the goal of the page is to inform citizens of Ector County business and safety concerns.

Their posts will include information on current crime trends, descriptions of suspects, missing person advisories, among other things.

You can find and like the page at Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly