Authorities looking for Howard Co. theft suspects - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Authorities looking for Howard Co. theft suspects

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Howard County Crime Stoppers) (Source: Howard County Crime Stoppers)
(Source: Howard County Crime Stoppers) (Source: Howard County Crime Stoppers)
HOWARD COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Howard County Crime Stoppers is asking for your help locating two theft suspects.

The suspects stole a Texas Rangers backpack, ring door chime, Kwikset Bluetooth lock and a Bluetooth speaker.

Anyone with information leading to the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Howard County Crime Stoppers at (432) 263-8477.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly