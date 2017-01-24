Police looking for credit card abuse suspects - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Police looking for credit card abuse suspects

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Surveillance image (Source: Odessa Police Department) Surveillance image (Source: Odessa Police Department)
The Odessa Police Department is asking for your help locating two credit card abuse suspects.

The two used a stolen credit card to make a fraudulent purchase on Jan. 12.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Leslie Goodson at (432) 335-4942 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-8477.

