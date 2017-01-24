Better Business Bureau warns scams during tax season

The two-day Spark Conference begins today at Texas Tech. The free event connects investors, inventors and industry professionals all in one location.
DPS is currently working a car-pedestrian accident on I-20 and Solo Road.
75-100 kids showed up for the Pitch, Hit and Run competition at Security Bank Ball Park in Midland and many didn't want it to end.
More than two years after the brutal murder of 4-year-old Kylee Forrest, her father, 31-year-old Justin Chisum has pleaded guilty to her murder.
The 4B sales tax, a topic we've all heard before, is said to improve the quality of life but what exactly does that mean?
