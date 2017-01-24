Lady falcons looking to improve

UTPB Lady Falcon Basketball has lost four straight games.

This includes a 27 point loss Saturday to Tarleton State.

Head coach Jerome Willis talked about what the team needs to do to get back on a winning track.

" Everything, we are struggling offensively, we are struggling defensively, rebounding the ball. All those things have been difficult for us over this last stretch. So we are going to work on all of them and just find out where we are at as team and each player will find out where they are at, as a person and as a player and try to get going this second half." Said Jerome Willis.

Lady falcons are back in action Thursday versus Western New Mexico.

