Coach Newman talks about teams strengths

NewsWest 9 Sports Director Brian Wilk caught up with UTPB Falcon Men's Head Basketball Coach, Andy Newman.

The falcons are on a four game winning streak. What does coach Newman think is his teams best strength?

" Rebounding, for sure. We are up there in the top two or three in the country in rebounding and to out rebound a team like Tarleton, a team of that length by twenty rebounds like we did , is a testament to how hard we are playing and how tough we are playing and how much heart we are playing with. I would say that would be number one. Then number two, we are really guarding , we are really defending the ball really well, those two things are the reasons why we found success here lately." Said Andy Newman.

Falcons are back in action Thursday versus Western New Mexico.

