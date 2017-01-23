MPO board members approve resolution of conversion to one-way frontage roads along I-20

The Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization met Monday evening to make decisions on the 15-month I-20 Corridor Study.

This study looked at several different things involving a 40 mile stretch of I-20 from Midland to Odessa.

One item in particular that they were deciding on was the convergence to one-way frontage roads on I-20. The board did vote to approve the resolution to the one-way frontage roads.

Now, this does not mean they will begin the transformation to one-way any time soon, but they are now able to move forward with the next step of this study.

Master plans will be drawn in order to show the board exactly what the roads will look like in order to make this one-way convergence.

It could take months before the plans are drawn and years before we see a change to the roads in the Permian Basin.

To find out more details on the I-20 Corridor Study, you can visit the Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization's website.

