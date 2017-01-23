Hailey Dunn to be laid to rest 6 years after disappearance

The family of Hailey Dunn will finally be able to lay their daughter to rest six years after she was reported missing.

Dunn's attorney, John Young, told Abilene station KTXS, that Hailey's remains were transferred Monday afternoon from the University of North Texas Medical Center in Denton to a funeral home in Luling, where Billie Dunn currently lives.

Young told KTXS that Billie will hold a private burial ceremony in Luling for family members and Hailey will be buried in a double plot with Billie being buried next to her.

Young credited Scurry County District Attorney Ben Smith and lead investigator John McDaniel for working to release Dunn’s remains to her mother.

“That office, understanding the pain through Billie has traveled, they went to work and made a decision that it’s the right thing to do for Hailey to be returned to her mama,” Young said.

Dunn was reported missing back on Dec. 27, 2010, after she told her mother, Billie Dunn, that she was going to a friend's house, but never arrived.

Then on March 16, 2013, the Dunn family learned that her remains were found at Lake JB Thomas in Scurry County.

From the early stages of the investigation into Hailey Dunn's disappearance, investigators announced they had a person of interest; Billie Dunn's then boyfriend, Shawn Adkins.

However, the investigation into the case remains open but with no new leads.

Several search groups spent numerous days, weeks and months trying to find Hailey.

