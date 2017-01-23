8 rail cars derail over the weekend in Howard Co.

Photo of derailed trains in Howard County. (Source: KWES)

Union Pacific officials are on the scene of a train derailment that occurred Sunday in Howard County.

Union Pacific said just before 4 a.m., a westbound train was heading into a facility when eight rail cars carrying sand derailed.

We're told there were no hazardous materials on any of the rail cars.

There's no word yet how the train cars derailed.

Officials said that the track was cleared around 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Minor repairs are being completed to the track in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

