Allen wins second straight defensive honor

By Brian Wilk, Sports Director
UTPB Falcon Basketball player Sammy Allen. (Source: utpbfalcons.com) UTPB Falcon Basketball player Sammy Allen. (Source: utpbfalcons.com)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

UTPB Falcon Basketball star Sammy Allen has been named the Lone Star Conference Men's Basketball Defensive Player of the Week.

This is the second week in a row.

This was announced Monday by the conference.

Allen led the falcons this week in rebounding.

Against Texas A&M Commerce he grabbed 10 boards.

Then against Tarleton he grabbed 11.

He also had one steal in each game...

Allen is ranked second in the conference averaging 10.4 boards a game.

In the last four games he is averaging 13 rebounds and nine points.

