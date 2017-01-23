Allen wins second straight defensive honor

UTPB Falcon Basketball star Sammy Allen has been named the Lone Star Conference Men's Basketball Defensive Player of the Week.

This is the second week in a row.

This was announced Monday by the conference.

Allen led the falcons this week in rebounding.

Against Texas A&M Commerce he grabbed 10 boards.

Then against Tarleton he grabbed 11.

He also had one steal in each game...

Allen is ranked second in the conference averaging 10.4 boards a game.

In the last four games he is averaging 13 rebounds and nine points.

Copyright 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.

