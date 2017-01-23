Arrest affidavit reveals new details following DWI arrest of Zuzu Verk person of interest

An arrest affidavit is revealing new information following the DWI arrest of Chris Estrada.

Estrada, as we have reported, is a person of interest in connection with the case of missing Sul Ross State University student Zuzu Verk.

We’re told on Jan. 22, 2017, an officer attempted to pulled Estrada over in the 200 block of North 5th St. in Alpine around 2 a.m.

That’s when, police said, Estrada’s vehicle didn’t come to a full stop and left at a high rate of speed.

After a chase, Estrada stopped behind a building in the 800 block of W. Holland Ave.

Once authorities removed him from the vehicle, the officer said he smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath.

Estrada stated that he had been drinking alcohol at the Lobo Bar and that he was cruising around.

He also stated that, “the car was fast so he was fast.”

Following a field sobriety test, Estrada was taken into custody and taken to the Brewster County Jail.

Estrada is charged with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest of detention with a vehicle.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.