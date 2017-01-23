Ector County I.S.D. student brings replica gun to school

One student is in trouble after bringing a replica gun to campus on Monday morning.

We’re told it took place at San Jacinto Elementary in Odessa.

Administrators said before school started Monday morning, a first grade student told his teacher that another first grader showed him a gun in his backpack.

According to the report, the teacher immediately took the two boys and the backpack to the office and contacted police.

Ector County I.S.D. said the gun was a replica gun, which is a gun that looks real but can’t be fired.

The student didn’t threaten anyone with the gun and students and staff were not in danger.

We’re told no charges will be filed but the student will face discipline according to the Ector County I.S.D. Code of Conduct.

Ector County I.S.D. administrators are reminding parents to check their students backpack each day before your child heads to school.

