Ector County I.S.D. student brings replica gun to school

75-100 kids showed up for the Pitch, Hit and Run competition at Security Bank Ball Park in Midland and many didn't want it to end.
More than two years after the brutal murder of 4-year-old Kylee Forrest, her father, 31-year-old Justin Chisum has pleaded guilty to her murder.
The 4B sales tax, a topic we've all heard before, is said to improve the quality of life but what exactly does that mean?
The Midland Fire Department held its grand opening of the new Fire Station Six to the public Wednesday afternoon.
Do you have any prescription medications that you no longer take and need to get rid of safely? Well, here's your chance. Numerous agencies across the Permian Basin are hosting drug take back events on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
