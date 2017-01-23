Man behind bars, accused of leaving daughter alone in vehicle

One man is behind bars in connection with a child endangerment investigation.

Odessa Police arrested Abdallah Gad, 27, on charges of endangering a child.

Back on Friday, police were called out to the Walmart East, located at 4210 North JBS Parkway, in reference to an urgent check welfare.

Authorities learned that a child had been left alone inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the two year old child as Gad, who was her father.

Police said an investigation revealed that Gad left his daughter inside his vehicle to go inside to Walmart to purchase some items.

Police reviewed surveillance video of the parking lot and it was determined Gad left his daughter in the vehicle for almost 20 minutes.

Gad was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Detention Center.

According to the Texas Medical Board, Gad is currently a physician in training.

