11 arrests made in connection with prostitution/narcotics sting in Odessa

11 people are behind bars connection with a prostitution/narcotics sting that was held earlier this month at motels along Highway 80 in Southeast Odessa.

We're told police conducted the sting after receiving tips from the public.

The following people were arrested in the sting:

Thomas Landa, 36, for possession of a controlled substance (warrants)

Natalie Rivera, 31, for possession of a controlled substance (warrants)

Luis Carrasco, 32, for possession of cocaine

Pedro Rubio III, 32, for illegal dumping (warrant)

Phillip Tinner, 50, for prostitution

Hoang Bao, 36, for prostitution

Erick Garza, 35, for prostitution

Leana Maldonado, 25, for prostitution

Tiana Landry, 22, for prostitution

Amanda Flores, 30, for possession of marijuana

Robert Garcia, 34 for possession of marijuana

The Odessa Police Department said they are committed to investigating all forms of illegal activity.

If you have any information in reference to prostitution or any illegal activity taking place, contact Odessa Police or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

