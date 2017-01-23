Midland Crime Stoppers looking for fugitive

Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for your help locating a fugitive.

Matthew Chavez, 26, is wanted for aggravated robbery.

He is described as being 6’ 1” tall and 190 pounds.

The first to contact Midland Crime Stoppers with information leading to his arrest will be a awarded a $500 reward.

If you have any information, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

