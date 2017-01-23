Stanton police investigating Thursday homicide

The Stanton Police Department is investigating following a homicide last week.

We're told officers were called out to the 200 block of W. 2nd St. on Thursday just after 8 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found Lorenzo Gardea, 44, of Midland in a vehicle with indications of trauma.

Gardea was later pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy has been ordered and is being investigated as a homicide.

The Texas Rangers are assisting Stanton Police with the investigation.

If you have any information, contact Stanton Police at (432) 756-3303.

