WATCH LIVE: White House Press Briefing

The 4B sales tax, a topic we've all heard before, is said to improve the quality of life but what exactly does that mean?
The Midland Fire Department held its grand opening of the new Fire Station Six to the public Wednesday afternoon.
Do you have any prescription medications that you no longer take and need to get rid of safely? Well, here's your chance. Numerous agencies across the Permian Basin are hosting drug take back events on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
One man is behind bars accused of inappropriately touching females inside a store in Reeves County.
The Midland Police Department took to social media to let everyone know about their newest piece of equipment that's being rolled out.
