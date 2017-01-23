WATCH LIVE: White House Press Briefing - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

WATCH LIVE: White House Press Briefing

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: The White House/Facebook) (Source: The White House/Facebook)
(KWES) -

NBC News Special Report: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer provides the daily briefing to the press corps.

Briefing scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. CDT. 

Mobile users click here to watch.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly