Watch Live: Update on George and Barbara Bush’s conditions - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Watch Live: Update on George and Barbara Bush’s conditions

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: CNN) (Source: CNN)
(KWES) -

Former President George Bush’s and Barbara Bush’s physicians providing an update on their conditions and answer questions about their medical treatment.

Mobile users, click here. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly