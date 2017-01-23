H-E-B donating $50,000 to Odessa Crisis Center

H-E-B’s Tournament of Champions is donating $50,000 to the Odessa Crisis Center for construction of new Women and Children’s Center.

Local H-E-B employees will come together on Monday to present the gift to the center, which is set to break ground next year.

According to a press release, the donation will go toward the shelter’s new kitchen with multiple work stations where families will be able to prepare meals together.

We’re told the center will have 18 bedrooms and bathrooms, a large kitchen, fencing, security and a 3,400 square-foot play area for the children.

